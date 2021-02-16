Actinium Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $439,432.49 and approximately $345,992.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,611,850 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

