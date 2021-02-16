Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.56

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.56 and last traded at $89.91, with a volume of 662 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Advantest Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

