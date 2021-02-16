Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF remained flat at $$19.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit