Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegro.eu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALEGF remained flat at $$19.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. The company operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

