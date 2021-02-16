Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) Insider Buys A$30,000.00 in Stock

Alterra Limited (1AG.AX) (ASX:1AG) insider John Palermo acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.42, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Alterra Limited engages in the origination, development, and management of agricultural land and water assets in Australia. Its flagship project is the Carpenters Project, which covers an area of approximately 300 hectares of avocado development located in Pemberton, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Carbon Conscious Limited and changed its name to Alterra Limited in March 2016.

