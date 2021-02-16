Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,121 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 646.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $72.34. 19,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,814. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

