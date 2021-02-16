American Investment Services Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 18,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,317. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

