American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

