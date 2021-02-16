American Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,823 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.15. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

