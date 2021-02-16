Analysts Set Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,213,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 456,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,131. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.09. Mack-Cali Realty has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.