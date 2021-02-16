Aperio Group LLC Acquires 24,126 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $54,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 149,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.79.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.