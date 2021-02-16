Apollon Limassol (APL) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $251,488.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol token can now be purchased for $5.17 or 0.00010488 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.90 or 0.00285883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005702 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.04 or 0.02542456 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,010 tokens. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

Apollon Limassol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

