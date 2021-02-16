Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:AC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $802.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

