Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Sells $189,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $189,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tito Serafini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00.
  • On Friday, December 11th, Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $158,700.00.

Shares of Atreca stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 199,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,867. The company has a market capitalization of $704.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Atreca, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Atreca by 723.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Atreca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

