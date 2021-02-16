aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 14th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.16. 1,859,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,933. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

