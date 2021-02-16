Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in January

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,318,700 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the January 14th total of 5,938,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,199.6 days.

BNDSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

BNDSF remained flat at $$0.44 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.