Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.96 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.5% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 3.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $104.44 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

