Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,912,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 783.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 551,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,058,000 after buying an additional 488,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of BSX opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock worth $2,881,673 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

