BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.90

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.90 and last traded at $77.90, with a volume of 2010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

BESIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

