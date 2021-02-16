BitcoinZ Price Up 278.4% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $73,510.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 278.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00326156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00120672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.