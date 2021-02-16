BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 35.9% in January

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 139,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.74. 644,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,308. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.