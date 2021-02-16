BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,540,098 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,540,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.91% of Analog Devices worth $4,316,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 80.8% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $50,199,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $54,306,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,212 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.92.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

