BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Bought by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUC. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUC traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.24. 605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,245. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.