BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.26

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 91889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 125.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,153,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after buying an additional 641,337 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 840,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after buying an additional 37,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 160,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

