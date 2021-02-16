BMO Capital Markets Increases Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$125.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.63.

TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.89. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$120.18.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

