Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 18.2%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 18,621,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 7,119,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Borr Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 6.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

