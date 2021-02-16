Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Up 18.2%

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares were up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 18,621,980 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 7,119,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BORR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Borr Drilling from $1.10 to $0.90 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Borr Drilling has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $171.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 6.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 96.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 5,163.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 981,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,295 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 620.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 369,030 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit