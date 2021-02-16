Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.13 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $3.77 or 0.00007664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $28.13 million and $1.63 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,463,923 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

