Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.21

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 20680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRDCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgestone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgestone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

