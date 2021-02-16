Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 1,510 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $58,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.77. 6,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,779. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.60. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

