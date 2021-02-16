Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.38% of Arista Networks worth $82,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,075,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. FBN Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.71. 2,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,821. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $324.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total transaction of $14,518,541.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,118.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $3,175,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,186 shares of company stock valued at $77,732,039 in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

