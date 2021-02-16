Brokerages Expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Athene posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Athene.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.87. 1,505,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athene by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

