Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). SailPoint Technologies posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $314,606.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter.

SAIL stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,314.69 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

