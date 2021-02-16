Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.08. Verso reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 208%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verso.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of Verso stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,417. The company has a market capitalization of $434.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.19. Verso has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 85.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Verso by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Verso by 465.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

