Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price at $41.85

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2021

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 1,011,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Analyst Recommendations for 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit