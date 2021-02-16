Brokerages Set 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Target Price at $41.85

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.85.

ONEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 962,364 shares of company stock worth $40,895,144 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 1,011,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $59.82.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

