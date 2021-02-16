Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.7% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. 36.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 57,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.