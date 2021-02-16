Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CACH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cache has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Cache

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

