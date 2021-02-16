Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cache, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CACH) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the January 14th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CACH remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,738. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Cache has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Cache
