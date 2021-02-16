CaixaPay Trading Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00060293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00083088 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00086004 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.13 or 0.00405531 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00186002 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

CaixaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

