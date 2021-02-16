CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 565,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

