CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.
Shares of CASI stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 565,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.90.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.
