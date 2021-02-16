Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Shares Up 19.6%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 19.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 2,348,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,255,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

