CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 23rd (OTCMKTS:CFIIU)

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CFIIU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, February 23rd. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 27th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFIIU opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFIIU. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $200,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $2,322,000.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

