CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.19

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 50678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

A number of analysts have commented on CNX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 70,750 shares of company stock worth $674,911. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $99,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

