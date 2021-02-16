Connectome Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Connectome token can now be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00002719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00064578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.69 or 0.00869889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00048381 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.35 or 0.05047725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00016883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00033352 BTC.

CNTM is a token. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official website is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Connectome can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

