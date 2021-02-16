ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 313,453 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,362 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 75,207 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 56,921 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.5% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

