Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $15.75 by Analysts at Citigroup

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

NYSE VLRS traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.53. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

