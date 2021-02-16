CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Up 23%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s stock price shot up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.78. 1,913,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 520,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.09.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 141.90% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

