Cullinan Management, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, February 17th. Cullinan Management had issued 11,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $249,900,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Management in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cullinan Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Cullinan Management has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Cullinan Oncology, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

