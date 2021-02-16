David S. Simmons Sells 77,065 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PPD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,562. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 252.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PPD from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.06.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

