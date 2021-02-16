Desjardins Downgrades IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

IGM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.83.

Shares of IGM opened at C$34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.38. IGM Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$20.96 and a twelve month high of C$40.38.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

