Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.74 Billion

Analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post sales of $1.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.81 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.45.

DOV stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Dover in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

