Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen Sells 1,763 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EXP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.23. 342,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 15,968.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

