Emerald Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,271,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,277,000 after acquiring an additional 526,283 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 317,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,870,000 after acquiring an additional 54,359 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 315,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL remained flat at $$100.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,872. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.22.

